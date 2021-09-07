Sterling has enjoyed a slightly more hawkish Bank of England (BoE), yet the (small) hiking cycle looks fully priced and tension with Brussels end September should limit GBP strength, according to economists at ING.
GBP continues to perform well but further upside may prove increasingly difficult
“The first challenge is the pricing of BoE tightening. GBP money markets look like they have 15bp of tightening priced summer 22 and another 25bp by end 23. That would take the Bank Rate to 0.50% and a level where the BoE may shift to ‘Quantitative Tightening’ – active reduction of the balance sheet. Market pricing of the Bank Rate is sticky at 0.50%.”
“The second challenge is politics. End September see the exclusion of N.Irish trade expire and could trigger fresh rancour between London and Brussels – leading to the threat of EU tariffs.”
“Tighter UK fiscal policy may also start to limit GBP topside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1900 amid upbeat mood, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is falling back towards 1.1850, as the US dollar moves higher in tandem with the Treasury yields amid a better mood. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBPUSD drops towards 1.3800 amid USD rebound, BOE's Saunders
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, as the US dollar strengthens with yields. The cable shrugs off hawkish comments from the BOE policymaker Saunders and fresh Brexit optimism. The focus remains on the USD price-action amid a light data docket.
XAU/USD corrects further to test 100-DMA amid firmer yields
Amid a data light docket and return of full markets on Tuesday, gold price is extending its corrective pullback from two-month highs of $1834.
Solana, Ethereum dominate crypto inflows as institutional demand for altcoins skyrocket
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed an inflow of $98 million last week, marking the third consecutive week, indicating that investor sentiment has continued to be positive. Solana witnessed a record in inflows last week, doubling its total inflows year-to-date.
Can Tesla hold above key $730 support?
Tesla stock was pretty quiet on Friday as jobs data was poor. Market unsure of its next direction and so is Tesla. TSLA stock needs to hold key $730 support.