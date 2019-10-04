GBP/USD turns higher for the day, lacks follow-through ahead of US jobs data

- The incoming supportive Brexit-related headlines continue to underpin the British Pound.
- The ongoing downfall in the US bond yields weighed on the USD and remained supportive.
- All eyes remain glued to the highly anticipated US monthly jobs (NFP) report for September.
The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed a dip to the 1.2300 neighbourhood and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just mid-1.2300s, albeit strong bullish conviction.
The latest leg of a sudden spike of around 40 pips over the past hour or so was led by headlines that the UK PM Borish Johnson has committed to sending an Article 50 extension letter to the European Union. This against the backdrop of the overnight positive development, wherein Tories and the DUP extended support to the PM Johnson’s new Brexit proposal helped the British Pound to regain some positive traction.
Bulls turn cautious ahead of NFP
This coupled with the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar remained supportive of the uptick. The USD bulls remained on the defensive amid expectations for another interest rate cut by the Fed at its upcoming in October and the expectations were reinforced by the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields to the lowest level since early-September.
Traders, however, seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sideline ahead of Friday's key release of the official US monthly jobs report, which eventually seemed to be the only factor that kept a lid on any strong follow-through appreciating move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2338
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2331
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2383
|Daily SMA50
|1.2253
|Daily SMA100
|1.2433
|Daily SMA200
|1.2725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2414
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2266
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2271
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2357
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2322
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2408
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2556
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, consolidating the gains a series of disappointing US figures. US Non-Farm Payrolls carry lower expectations than usual, while wages are set to remain high.
GBP/USD stabilizing around 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, steadying amid media reports that the EU has given UK PM Johnson until October 11 to improve his Brexit proposal which is supported at home. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
USD/JPY struggles below 107.00 handle, NFP awaited
A late recovery in the US equity markets helped bounce off lows on Thursday. Fed rate cut expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped gains. All eyes remain glued to Friday’s release of the closely watched US NFP report.
Gold up little, lacks follow-through as focus remains on NFP
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Friday, albeit remained well below the overnight swing high to over one-week tops. All eyes remain glued to Friday’s important release of the NFP report.
Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Meager job growth likely – Five EUR/USD scenarios
Fears are growing that American hiring is slowing down – that has already hurt the dollar – but can EUR/USD rise? September's Non-Farm Payrolls report is eyed with fear and may trigger more volatility than normal – breaking the trend of relatively muted reactions.