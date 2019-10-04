GBP/USD turns higher for the day, lacks follow-through ahead of US jobs data

  • The incoming supportive Brexit-related headlines continue to underpin the British Pound.
  • The ongoing downfall in the US bond yields weighed on the USD and remained supportive.
  • All eyes remain glued to the highly anticipated US monthly jobs (NFP) report for September.

The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed a dip to the 1.2300 neighbourhood and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just mid-1.2300s, albeit strong bullish conviction.
 
The latest leg of a sudden spike of around 40 pips over the past hour or so was led by headlines that the UK PM Borish Johnson has committed to sending an Article 50 extension letter to the European Union. This against the backdrop of the overnight positive development, wherein Tories and the DUP extended support to the PM Johnson’s new Brexit proposal helped the British Pound to regain some positive traction.

Bulls turn cautious ahead of NFP

This coupled with the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar remained supportive of the uptick. The USD bulls remained on the defensive amid expectations for another interest rate cut by the Fed at its upcoming in October and the expectations were reinforced by the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields to the lowest level since early-September.
 
Traders, however, seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sideline ahead of Friday's key release of the official US monthly jobs report, which eventually seemed to be the only factor that kept a lid on any strong follow-through appreciating move for the major.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2338
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.2331
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2383
Daily SMA50 1.2253
Daily SMA100 1.2433
Daily SMA200 1.2725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2414
Previous Daily Low 1.2266
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2357
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2322
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.226
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2112
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2408
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2556

 

 

