GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.3750, eyes last week lows ahead of FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • A stronger US dollar across the board pushes GBP/USD toward 1.3750.
  • US FOMC minutes to be released at 18.00 GMT.

The GBP/USD turned decisively to the downside during the last hours amid a rally of the US dollar. Cable reached 1.3755, the lowest since last Friday. It remains near the lows, under pressure, and looking at the last week’s low registered at 1.3730.

US dollar does it again

Like on Tuesday, the US dollar accelerated to the upside, during the American session as stocks reversed its trend and despite the decline in US yields; the same pattern of Tuesday.  The 10-year yield dropped below 1.30% for the first time since mid-February. The Dow Jones failed to hold into positive ground and is falling 0.28%.

The US Dollar Index reached the 92.80 area, the highest level since April. It is rising for the second day in a row (+0.23%) and remains near the top as traders await the FOMC minutes from their latest meeting.

June’s meeting minutes will be watched closely by market participants with the focus on clues about the tapering of the asset purchases program. Comments from officials about the future path of monetary policy could trigger also sharp moves. 

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3764
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3937
Daily SMA50 1.4025
Daily SMA100 1.395
Daily SMA200 1.366
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3898
Previous Daily Low 1.3773
Previous Weekly High 1.394
Previous Weekly Low 1.3732
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3821
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3851
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3749
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3699
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3624
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3874
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3949
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3999

 

 

