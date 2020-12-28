GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.3400 as the US dollar rebounds

- US Dollar Index erases losses, climbs back to 90.30.
- Pound prints fresh lows across the board during the American session.
The GBP/USD failed to hold above 1.3500 and broke below 1.3470 falling to 1.3428, the new daily low. As of writing, it trades at 1.3445, almost a hundred pips below Thursday’s close.
The pound is among the worst performers in the currency market on Monday, under pressure following the Brexit deal. Going into the London fix, the pound printed fresh lows versus the US dollar and also versus the euro. At the same time, the US dollar recovered strength with the DXY climbing back toward 90.30.
A new negative for the pound was the latest headline on coronavirus cases. The UK reported a record of 41,385 cases with 357 deaths. The spread of the virus is intensifying offsetting optimism from the vaccination.
Regarding Brexit, there have been no surprises as European Union ambassadors approved “the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement as of January 1, 2021”. The UK Parliament is expected to pass it on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the intraday bias points to the downside in GBP/USD. A strong support is seen around 1.3430 suggesting that a consolidation below would expose 1.3400. On the upside, a recovery back above 1.3530 would alleviate the bearish pressure. On a wider perspective, cable is moving within an uptrend facing a barrier at 1.3600.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.346
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0100
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|1.356
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.342
|Daily SMA50
|1.3253
|Daily SMA100
|1.3135
|Daily SMA200
|1.2812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3537
|Previous Weekly High
|1.362
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3188
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3555
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3548
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3524
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3572
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3603
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD accelerates decline, approaches 1.3400
The British Pound keeps weakening despite a generally positive mood. US stimulus news sent Wall Street to fresh record highs at the end of the year.
EUR/USD trades back above 1.2200
The EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 figure, within familiar levels. Market players are trying to digest the latest updates on Brexit and the US relief-funding bill. Stocks advance, reflecting the ongoing optimism.
XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level
A combination of factors prompted some intraday selling around gold on Monday. The upbeat market mood, pickup in the US bond yields kept a lid on the early uptick. A modest USD bounce exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Over ten cryptocurrency companies ditched XRP support; the token may re-test April's barrier of $0.17
The number of cryptocurrency trading platforms and investment companies ditching XRP is growing. Since the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple, the startup behind XRP, over ten companies either delisted XRP or suspended trading and other operations with the token.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.