  • Pound extends slide across the board on hard Brexit fears. 
  • GBP/USD breaks 1.3050 support and drops to test 1.3000. 

The GBP/USD accelerated the decline amid a decline of the pound across the board. Cable dropped to 1.3005, hitting the lowest level since December 4. As of writing, trades at 1.3020, with the negative momentum intact. 

GBP among weakest 

Over the last hours, the pound hit fresh daily lows, reversing sharply from previous levels. The currency made a new leg lower after the Queen’s Speech and the Bank of England decision. Concerns about the possibility of a hard Brexit keep rising and pushed GBP/USD further lower. 

Earlier today, as expected the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at the December meeting. Analysts at Danske Bank continue to see BoE cutting rates at the next meeting and warn there could be another cut during the second half of the year. “Market has priced in 16bp cuts from Bank of England by year-end 2020 (and not much for January) so if we are right about a cut next month this could add fuel to the GBP depreciation we have seen since the election.”

DXY up... modestly 

The greenback is posting mixed results on Thursday. Over the last hours, it rose versus the euro, the pound and the loonie but it lost ground against the yen, the Swiss franc and some commodity and emerging market currencies. 

The DXY is up modestly, trading slightly below 97.50, near weekly highs. US economic data failed to boost the greenback. All numbers released on Thursday came in below expectations (Jobless Claims, Philly Fed and Existing Home Sales). 

Technical levels 
 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3022
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 1.3087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3061
Daily SMA50 1.2934
Daily SMA100 1.2595
Daily SMA200 1.2699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.314
Previous Daily Low 1.3059
Previous Weekly High 1.3515
Previous Weekly Low 1.3051
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.309
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3109
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3051
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3015
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2971
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3175
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

