  • GBP/USD remains pressured around daily low, extends pullback from fortnight high.
  • Brexit woes, rate hike chatters keep buyers hopeful amid mixed feelings.
  • UK/EU keeps jostling over NIP, softer US data battle hawkish Fed concerns.
  • UK Retail Sales for April becomes important after softer inflation, strong jobs report.

GBP/USD takes offers to renew intraday low near 1.2445, paring the biggest weekly gains in five during Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair cheers broad US dollar weakness the previous day but Brexit headlines join the pre-UK Retail Sales anxiety to weigh on the quote of late.

That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) braces for the first negative weekly loss in seven, despite being up 0.20% intraday around 103.10 by the press time. While repetitive Fedspead favoring 50 bps rate hike and softer US data could be linked to the DXY’s previous loss, the latest Reuters poll and comments from the IMF seems to have renewed the greenback.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura recently followed Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva’s signals for tighter monetary policy ahead by saying, “Asian economies must be mindful of spillover risks as a decade of unconventional easing policies by major central banks is withdrawn faster than expected.”

Also underpinning the USD rebound could be the latest Reuters poll mentioning, “The US Federal Reserve will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession.”

It’s worth noting that improvement in China’s covid conditions and Shanghai’s plan of gradual unlock, backed by zero covid cases outside the quarantine area in recent days, keep the market sentiment positive.

Alternatively, fears of a spat between the European Union (EU) and the UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) weigh on the GBP/USD. Also, fears of growth and inflation exert downside pressure on the cable.

On Thursday, Kansas City Fed President and FOMC member Ester George said she is comfortable now doing half-point rate increases. However, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari mentioned the need for the Fed to be aggressive.

Talking about the US data, the latest print of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Manufacturing Activity Index for May dropped to the lowest reading since May 2020, to 2.6 from 17.6 in April. Further, the Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending on 14 May rose to 218,000, the highest level since January, from 197,000 one week ago and expected a rise of 200,000.

Looking forward, the UK Retail Sales for April, expected -7.2% YoY versus 0.9% prior, will be crucial for the GBP/USD traders considering its lion share contribution to the GDP, as well as due to the higher pressure on the Bank of England (BOE) to act more aggressively, not to forget amid softer UK inflation and firmer jobs report. Should the UK data misses the downbeat forecasts, the GBP/USD prices may rebound and stay on the way to weekly gains. On the contrary, a downbeat print is already priced in and hence may not affect much to the cable prices much unless being extreme.

Technical analysis

GBP/USD extends pullback from a two-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern, backed by the RSI retreat from nearly overbought territory. As a result, the latest weakness could aim for the 1.2400 threshold before directing bears towards the stated bearish chart pattern’s support line around 1.2365.

Meanwhile, recovery moves remain elusive until staying below the stated wedge’s resistance line, around 1.2530.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2442
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.19%
Today daily open 1.2466
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2453
Daily SMA50 1.2839
Daily SMA100 1.3167
Daily SMA200 1.3368
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2525
Previous Daily Low 1.2337
Previous Weekly High 1.2406
Previous Weekly Low 1.2155
Previous Monthly High 1.3167
Previous Monthly Low 1.2411
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2409
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2361
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2256
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2174
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2548
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2736

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

