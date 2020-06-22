  • GBP/USD finds support at 1.2335 and picks up to 1.2445 area.
  • The pound picks up on Brexit hopes and a softer dollar.
  • Longer-term, the GBP/USD is at the beginning of an important turn lower – Credit Suisse.

The pound sterling has entered the week on a moderately positive tone against the US dollar, appreciating 0.75% on the day after having lost about 2.5% over the previous two weeks. The pair has taken advantage of a somewhat softer dollar to bounce up from three-week lows at 1.2335, returning to  1.2445 area so far

Pound picks up amid US dollar weakness and Brexit hopes

UK PM Boris Johnson’s meetings with French PM Emmanuel Macron and with the EC President Ursula von der Leyen last week seem to have fed hopes that a UK – EU trade deal is still possible, which has eased selling pressure on the pound. Beyond that, the UK government is expected to ease the COVID-19 restrictions, reducing the social distance rule, which will allow pubs and restaurants to increase their capacities.

Macroeconomic data, however, has failed to boost optimism. British industrial output has posted its largest quarterly decline on record in the three months to June, according to data by the Confederation of British Industry, which provides new evidence to the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown on the British economy.

On the other end, the US dollar has opened the week in a softer tone. The market seems to have shrugged off fears of a second coronavirus wave despite the global increase on infections and has shifted its focus to the incipient signs of economic recovery.

GBP/USD at the beginning of an important turn lower – Credit Suisse

In a bigger picture, the pair remains skewed to the downside which, according to the FX Analysis Team at Credit Suisse, represents the beginning of a major turn lower, “Last week may prove to be decisive for GBP/USD with key supports from the uptrend from March broken and 55-day average removed and with daily MACD momentum having turned lower. With the cross having also essentially rejected its 200-day average in early June we believe this sharply increases the likelihood we are seeing the beginning of an important turn lower.” 

GBP/USD key levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2442
Today Daily Change 0.0094
Today Daily Change % 0.76
Today daily open 1.2348
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2509
Daily SMA50 1.2425
Daily SMA100 1.2511
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2456
Previous Daily Low 1.2344
Previous Weekly High 1.2688
Previous Weekly Low 1.2344
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2413
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2309
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2422
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2534

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250

EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250

The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its recovery on the back of upbeat US Consumer Confidence and Wall Street’s positive tone. US data, on the other hand, disappointed with Existing Home Sales down by 9.7% in May.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood

GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood

GBP/USD trades at fresh daily highs in the 1.2440 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased with the US positive opening. Hopes about the UK’s economic reopening help Pound.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery

The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.

Read more

Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops

Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops

Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.

Gold News

WTI: Reverses from weekly support line to pierce $40.00

WTI: Reverses from weekly support line to pierce $40.00

WTI extends recovery moves from Friday low of $38.54. The black gold recently bounced off a one-week-old support line to please the bulls. Though, the monthly top near $40.60 acts as the tough nut to crack for buyers.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures