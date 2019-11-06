GBP/USD trims a part of UK jobs data-led gains, back near 1.2700 mark ahead of US PPI

- Investors looked past Tuesday’s upbeat UK wage growth data.
- Fears of a no-deal Brexit keeps a lid on any meaningful up-move.
- A modest USD strength further collaborates towards capping.
The GBP/USD pair quickly retreated around 25-30 pips in the last hour, albeit has managed to hold with modest daily gains around the 1.2695-1.2700 region.
The British Pound got a goodish lift after the latest UK employment details showed that headline wages ticked up to 3.1% for the three months to April, while the ex-bonus measure - at 3.4% 3m/y, was also stronger than consensus estimates.
This was followed by some hawkish comments by the BoE MPC Michael Saunders and further contributed to the pair's positive momentum to an intraday high level of 1.2728, though persistent Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on any strong follow-through.
Increasing feats that a hard-line Brexiteer could be the next British PM and lead to a no-deal split, coupled with a mildly positive tone around the US Dollar turned out to be the key factors holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets.
As Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own Analyst explains – “The leading candidate remains Boris Johnson and he supports leaving on October 31st, with or without a deal. The pound has suffered when the odds of a no-deal Brexit have risen and it may happen again.”
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any buying at lower levels or resumes with its overnight pullback from the 1.2750 supply zone as traders now look forward to the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for some fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
Yohay offers important technical levels to trade the major and writes – “Resistance awaits at 1.2750 which capped GBP/USD three times in May and June and then by 1.2763 which capped it on Friday. Further up, 1.2815 and 1.2870 are eyed.”
“Support awaits at 1.2685 which has been the initial sub-1.2700 point in May and also provided support today. It is followed by 1.2640 that is the starting point of the channel, then by 1.2605 which was a low point in late May, and finally by 1.2558 – the four-month low,” he added further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data
With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting
While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader later this Thursday.
USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off
Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside.
Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion
With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.
US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year
American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.