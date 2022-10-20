That said, elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations, act as a tailwind for the greenback. Apart from this, looming recession risks hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the GBP/USD pair . Nevertheless, spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak, though remain below a downward sloping trend-line extending September monthly swing high.

Signs of stability in the equity markets fail to assist the safe-haven greenback to capitalize on the previous day's strong move up. The USD bulls remain on the defensive following the disappointing release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, which remains in contraction territory for the second straight month and came in at -8.7 for October. This overshadows an unexpected fall in the US weekly Jobless Claims .

The British pound strengthens after Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister of the UK, marking an end of a chaotic chapter that led to the recent chaos in the financial markets. There will be a new leadership contest within a week and Truss will stay as Prime Minister until that is complete. Apart from the UK political developments, a weaker US dollar is seen as another factor offering support to the GBP/USD pair.

The GBP/USD pair gains strong intraday positive traction and rallies over 130 pips from the weekly low touched earlier this Thursday, though struggles to find acceptance above the 1.1300 mark. The pair quickly retreats to the 1.1255-1.1250 region, still up nearly 0.50% for the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.