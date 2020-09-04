GBP/USD treads water below 1.3300 amid pre-NFP trading lull

- GBP/USD looks for a firm direction around the weekly lows after declining for two consecutive days.
- UK PM Johnson adds to the increased odds of a no-deal Brexit, Chancellor Sunak warned over tax hike chatters.
- UK-US talks will resume on September 08, British tribunal to investigate Uighur claims of ‘genocide’.
- British Construction PMI, speech from BOE’s Saunders may entertain momentum traders ahead of the US NFP.
Having dropped during the last two days, GBP/USD wavers around 1.3280 while heading into the London open on Friday. In doing so the Cable seesaws near the weekly bottom and ignores downbeat catalysts, like Brexit woes, tax hikes, ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
British PM Boris Johnson has demanded that British fishermen double the size of their catch from Britain’s coastal waters, leading to a deadlock in post-Brexit trade and fisheries talks, per the UK Times. This comes after the Tory leader’s spokesperson criticized comments from the European Union (EU) Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier relating to their proposals. The move increases the odds of a no-deal Brexit and helps JP Morgan to say, “there was about a one-third chance of a no-trade deal Brexit at the yearend but the brinkmanship between Britain and the EU over coming months would make it appear a much greater risk.”
On the other hand, the UK-US trade talks will resume on September 08 while the London-Tokyo negotiations are on a positive side off-late.
Elsewhere, British Composite PMIs suggest an acceleration in the August month job losses even as the UK PM pushes people towards the work. Further, the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is repeated being warned by the Tory backbenchers amid fears of 'wrong kind of tax rises' could stifle the economy, said the Telegraph. It should also be noted that the UK’s tussle with China is likely to escalate as “a prominent British human rights lawyer is convening an independent tribunal in London to investigate whether the Chinese government’s alleged rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in the far western Xinjiang region,” said the Telegraph.
Like Britain, the US is also grappling with China but was recently hit on Wall Street as China’s flaunts plans to be “self-dependant” over the semi-conductor demand after the Trump administration’s sanctions over the Beijing’s diplomats.
Against this backdrop, the traders remain cautious ahead of the key US employment data that are probing the greenback’s three-day winning streak near a monthly resistance line.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Fed’s policy shift to introduce vital noise
Other than the US jobs report for August, the UK Construction PMI, expected to rise from 58.1 to 58.5, will join comments from another BOE policymakers to direct short-term GBP/USD moves.
Technical analysis
Bearish MACD on the daily chart favors further selling to the support line stretched from July 20, around 1.3220. However, the pair’s bounce off 10-day SMA near 1.3265 can push the quote towards 1.3350 and 1.3400 immediate resistances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.328
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.328
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2894
|Daily SMA100
|1.2656
|Daily SMA200
|1.2738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3358
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3242
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3357
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3287
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3314
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3461
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD establishes new support at 1.1789 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD charted a long-legged Doji on Thursday, establishing 1.1789 as key support. The immediate bearish bias has been neutralized ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls release. A below-forecast payrolls figure is expected to yield a notable dollar sell-off.
GBP/USD treads water below 1.3300 amid pre-NFP trading lull
Having dropped during the last two days, GBP/USD wavers below 1.3300 while heading into the London open on Friday. In doing so the Cable seesaws near the weekly bottom and ignores Brexit woes and tax hikes ahead of the key US NFP.
Gold in consolidation ahead of NFP, key levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets. The bounce, however, lacks follow-through, as the traders remain on the side-lines ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data.
Non-Farm Payrolls August Preview: US dollar is waiting for good news
The long-awaited US economic slowdown from the second Covid wave never arrived but the absence of dire statistics has not been enough to lift the dollar from its five week slough. Good news is required and the best would be a surging job market.
WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA
WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.