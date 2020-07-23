GBP/USD trades with modest losses, below 1.2700 mark

  • GBP/USD met with some fresh supply and started retreating from the vicinity of multi-week tops.
  • Fresh concerns about a no-deal Brexit took its toll on the British pound and exerted some pressure.
  • A modest USD rebound from lows further contributed to the intraday selling bias around the major.

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2670 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from the vicinity of multi-week tops, around the 1.2755 region. Renewed concerns about a no-deal Brexit turned out to be one of the key factors that took its toll on the British pound and exerted some fresh downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

The latest round of negotiations in London ended this Thursday. The UK and the EU said that talks remain at a stalemate and they were still some way off reaching a post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator accused the UK government of being “unwilling to break the deadlock” and warned that a Brexit deal is “unlikely”.

Meanwhile, Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that they will not achieve the goal of striking a preliminary agreement by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's July deadline. Frost further added that the UK should be prepared for all scenarios for the end of the transition period on December 31, including the possibility that a deal will not be reached.

This coupled with a modest US dollar rebound from lows exerted some additional pressure on the GBP/USD pair. However, concerns that the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases would delay the US economic recovery, coupled with the impasse over the next round of US economic stimulus measures capped any meaningful USD upside. This, in turn, helped limit any deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair, at least for now.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below the overnight swing lows, around the 1.2645-40 region, before traders start positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2696
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 1.2734
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2535
Daily SMA50 1.2474
Daily SMA100 1.2417
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2744
Previous Daily Low 1.2644
Previous Weekly High 1.2666
Previous Weekly Low 1.248
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2706
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2682
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2671
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2608
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2571
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.277
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2807
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.287

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

