GBP/USD trades with modest losses around 1.3600, NFP in focus

  • GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Friday amid a modest USD strength.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations, rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD.
  • The downside remains limited ahead of the US monthly jobs data (NFP).

The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session, albeit has recovered few pips from daily lows and was last seen trading just above the 1.3600 mark.

The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's positive move, instead met with some fresh supply on Friday and was pressured by sustained US dollar buying interest. Following a brief pause on Thursday, the USD was back in demand amid rallying US bond yields and prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed.

The US bond yields have been scaling higher since late September when the Fed signalled that it would begin tapering its bond purchases by the end of 2021. Moreover, investors have been betting on the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2022 amid worries that the recent surge in oil/energy prices will stoke inflation.

That said, the prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven greenback. Apart from this, signs of easing fuel crisis in the United Kingdom acted as a tailwind for the British pound and helped limit losses for the GBP/USD pair.

Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly employment figures. The popularly known NFP report will influence the Fed's next policy move and drive the USD in the near term, providing a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3604
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.362
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3667
Daily SMA50 1.3749
Daily SMA100 1.3851
Daily SMA200 1.3845
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3638
Previous Daily Low 1.3571
Previous Weekly High 1.3729
Previous Weekly Low 1.3412
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3596
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3581
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3542
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3514
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3648
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3677
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3716

 

 

