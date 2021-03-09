GBP/USD trades with modest gains around mid-1.3800s

- GBP/USD edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.
- The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair traded with a positive bias on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined in the previous day's trading range. The pair was last seen hovering near mid-1.3800s, up around 0.20% for the day.
The pair continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery from near one-month lows, or sub-1.3800 levels touched in the aftermath of the upbeat US NFP report on Friday. The underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar was seen as a key factor that held bulls from placing bets and capped the upside for the GBP/USD pair.
The USD stood tall near three-and-half-month lows and remained well supported by the optimistic US economic outlook. Against the backdrop of the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, the passage of a massive US fiscal spending bill further lifted hopes for a relatively faster US economic recovery and continued underpinning the greenback.
The US Senate on Saturday voted 50-49 in favour of US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and triggered another sell-off in the US fixed income market. This, along with expectations for an uptick in US inflation, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US bond back closer to over one-year tops touched last week.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday said that the package would provide enough resources to fuel a very strong US economic recovery. Yellen further added that there are tools to deal with inflation and triggered a modest pullback in the US bond yields. This, in turn, capped the USD and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.
The British pound was further supported by the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdown measures in England. As the first step of a four-step plan, all schools reopened from March 8 and recreation in outdoor public spaces will be allowed between two people. That said, the lack of follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, either from the UK or the US. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains and confirming that the recent pullback from nearly three-year tops has already run its course.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3842
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3931
|Daily SMA50
|1.3761
|Daily SMA100
|1.3512
|Daily SMA200
|1.3177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3865
|Previous Daily Low
|1.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.384
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3726
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1850 as Treasury yields retreat
EUR/USD recovers from multi-month lows of 1.1836, tracking a drop in the US 10-year yield. China's state funds intervene in stock markets, weakening the haven demand for the dollar. The euro's bounce could be short-lived, as yields are likely to continue trending higher.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3800 as US dollar eases with yields
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.38 ahead of the London open. The cable advances for the first time in five days as the US dollar eases from the multi-month highs. The vaccine and optimism and the UK’s planned exit from the covid lockdown favor the bulls.
Gold: Descending channel breakdown, death-cross favours bears
A combination of factors dragged gold to fresh multi-month lows on Monday. A modest pullback in the US bond yields extended some support to the metal. The underlying bullish sentiment should keep a lid on any meaningful recovery.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.