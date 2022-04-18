GBP/USD trades tad lower in holiday-thinned trade as bears eye last week’s sub-1.30 lows

- GBP/USD is trading a tad weaker amid holiday-thinned trade and is eyeing a test of last week’s sub-1.3000 lows.
- Rhetoric from BoE’s Bailey and Fed’s Powell is likely to highlight a growing BoE/Fed policy divergence.
- Analysts continue to call for GBP/USD falling into the upper 1.20s.
Despite the absence of UK and mainland European market participants given public holidays due to ongoing Easter holiday celebrations in the region, GBP/USD has been trading with a downside bias on Monday amid ongoing USD strength. The pair currently trades just over 0.1% lower in the 1.3030s. Traders are citing continued upside in US yields in premarket trade as markets continue to price in a more aggressive Fed response to tackle rampant US inflation as supporting the buck on Monday.
FX market flows should pick continue to pick up in the coming hours as US market participants enter the fray. Intra-day traders will be eyeing whether USD profit-taking allows GBP/USD to retest its 21-Day Moving Average in the 1.3100 area, or whether the pair extends on modest morning losses to test recent lows.
UK political headlines pertaining to UK PM Boris Johnson’s “partygate” scandal are heating up given his recent fines from the police for breaking lockdown rules and pressure is mounting on the PM to resign. Given the worsening cost-of-living crisis in the UK, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, the man who used to be the favourite to replace Johnson as PM, has seen his approval rating tank in recent weeks.
If Johnson does resign, there is thus less clarity about a potential successor PM. As a result, there could be some short-lived GBP volatility, and it is a theme worth monitoring. Otherwise, the broader themes of the Russo-Ukraine war and central bank tightening will drive the price action in GBP/USD this week.
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will both be orating later in the week. Their rhetoric is likely to highlight a growing divergence between the two banks, with the BoE likely to slow the pace of rate hikes on the coming quarters amid concerns about economic weakness, while the Fed is likely to accelerate them. Strategists continue to call for GBP/USD to fall into the upper 1.20s.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3037
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.311
|Daily SMA50
|1.3262
|Daily SMA100
|1.3349
|Daily SMA200
|1.3522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3059
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3045
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered above 1.0800. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pulling away from the multi-year high set earlier in the day, the greenback struggles to preserve its strength and helps the pair edge higher. Wall Street's main indexes look to open modestly lower.
GBP/USD erases part of daily losses, stays below 1.3050
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped toward 1.3000 earlier in the day. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment, as reflected by recovering US stock index futures seems, to be allowing the pair to edge higher.
Gold closes in on $2,000 as US yields turn south
Gold extended its daily rally and came within a touching distance of $2,000 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south after climbing to fresh multi-year highs earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Cryptos perform bullish correction
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level briefly, indicating that history is repeating. The last two times BTC swept this barrier, a massive upswing with gains is what followed.
Stock traders embrace themselves for another earnings week
Stock bulls are trying to gain back some of the recent losses as Q1 earnings season gets off to a mixed start. As for the war in Ukraine, President Biden announced another +$800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday.