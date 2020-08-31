GBP/USD trades near daily lows amid overbought conditions

The GBP/USD pair extends its steady intraday pullback and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3300 mark, as Monday's 4-hour chart is showing that the cable remains overbought despite profit-taking, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam briefs.
Key quotes
“The Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart is still around 70 – indicating overbought conditions. That implies the correction is not over just yet. Momentum remains to the upside and GBP/USD is still above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Average, signaling that in the bigger scheme of things, the uptrend remains intact.”
“Some resistance is at 1.3320, which was a temporary cap on the way up. More importantly, the fresh 2020 high of 1.3370 is strong resistance. Above that, the post-election peak of 1.3510 awaits GBP/USD.”
“Support is at 1.3265, a peak in mid-August, and it is followed by 1.3180 1.3150, and 1.3120 – all stepping stones on the way up.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
