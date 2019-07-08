GBP/USD traders struggle amid lack of catalysts, Brexit uncertainty

- The Brexit uncertainty weighs over the GBP/USD amid lack of major data/event.
- Borish Johnson keeps his pledge to leave EU on October 31 while Labour gains trade unions’ support for no-deal Brexit and another referendum.
Even if the absence of the major catalysts from the UK limits GBP/USD moves, uncertainty surrounding the Brexit drags the pair gradually downward as it traders near 1.2520 during early Tuesday.
While the candidates for the British Prime Minister (PM) post, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, have been crossing wires through various appearances, both of them seem firm on the UK’s departure from the EU on October 31. However, Mr. Johnson seems a bit tough while standing ready to face no-deal scenario and refrains from seeking any cross-party help during his latest comments on the Telegraph.
On the other hand, the opposition Labour party is luring trade unions and have mostly won the battle. The BBC conveys that major five of the UK’s trade unions are supporting a deal on Brexit and a second referendum if the general election delivers Labour as a winner.
At the data front, the recent UK BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales for June dropped below +0.8% market consensus to -1.6% versus -3.0% prior.
Further, renewed trade tension between the US and China is likely exerting downside pressure on the US Dollar (USD). However, latest upbeat employment data helps the greenback to remain strong.
With little data on hand, investors will emphasize on the slew of speeches by the US Federal Reserve authorities in one or the other functions/forums/dinners. Though, British political play won’t lose its importance for a moment because of that.
Technical Analysis
June 18 low near 1.2510 can act as immediate support ahead of dragging the quote to December 2018 low around 1.2480, the year 2019 bottom close to 1.2440 and 1.2400 round figure. Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 1.2610 becomes necessary for the pair to aim for a late-June low around 1.2660.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 61.8% Fib support breached
EUR/USD closed at 1.1214 on Monday, breaching the support at 1.1223 – the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 1.1107 to 1.1412. The pair has also found acceptance below the 50-day moving average of 1.1237.
GBP/USD traders struggle amid lack of catalysts, Brexit uncertainty
Even if the absence of the major catalysts from the UK limits GBP/USD moves, uncertainty surrounding the Brexit drags the pair gradually downward as it traders near 1.2520 during early Tuesday.
USD/JPY has exceeded the June highs, bulls in control
USD/JPY has been trading higher in the opening hour of Tokyo, extending its gains from the late June 106.78 bottom's rising trend to a fresh high in July of 108.89 as Asia breaks the New York session high of 108.79 on the close.
Gold: Bears aim for a break below 20-DMA
Gold has been on the backfoot due to recent supportive data for the Dollar which has reduced expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Forex: This is the #1 Event Risk This Week
US dollar bulls remain in control with the greenback extending its gains against all of the major currencies. Friday's non-farm payrolls report sparked a broad based recovery in the greenback.