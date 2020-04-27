GBP/USD traders monitoring USD price action, eyes on Brexit themes too

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • GBP/USD is in a recovery of the late March lows.
  • All eyes on Brexit themes and risk flows in the USD. 

On a relatively quiet day for FX, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2430 within a tight range between 1.2359 and 1.2454, +0.56% at the time of writing at around 1.2430. Markets are leaning on the more optimistic side of things considering the talk of easing of isolation measures out in place to combat the spread of the lethal COVID-19 virus. 

With the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson returning to work at No.10, he is expected to announce plans for easing nationwide lockdowns as early as this week. However, on his return, it also raises the risks of a hard Brexit theme in sterling money markets as the debacle goes back to the fore following weeks of delay on both sides of the Channel pertaining to the virus.

"While investors are likely to be encouraged by any reports that suggest that the forthcoming post-Brexit talks are progressing well, they will also be mindful that the UK may still carry out the threat of walking away from the talks without a deal and opt to trade with the EU on WTO rules from next year," analysts at Rabobank argued.

"Given the weight of economic uncertainty see risk of GBP/USD dipping below 1.20 on a 3 month view though we have pencilled in a relief rally later in the year."

Meanwhile, we have GBP/USD in a recovery of the late March lows and as the US dollar tails off, the euro will likely drag GBP with it. However, the COVID-19 risk is fluid and likely to keep the USD in favour in an otherwise risk-off market place. Data will be another focus. Much of the bad data, however, is already priced in and the week ahead is rather light in terms of economic events, the highlight being the April PMI Manufacturing on Friday which will follow the poor March retail sales or April PMIs of last week. 

GBP/USD levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2422
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.2372
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2406
Daily SMA50 1.2489
Daily SMA100 1.278
Daily SMA200 1.2653
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2377
Previous Daily Low 1.2298
Previous Weekly High 1.2503
Previous Weekly Low 1.2247
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2347
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2328
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2321
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2242
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2428
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2479

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

