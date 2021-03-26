GBP/USD to warn of a more significant correction lower below 1.3779 – Credit Suisse

The GBP/USD pair maintains a top below a cluster of supports seen centred on 1.3779, including its medium-term uptrend and analysts at Credit Suisse look for further corrective weakness.
Key quotes
“GBP/USD is seeing a near-term bounce but with a top seen in place beneath the lower end of the March range, 55-day average and medium-term uptrend centred on 1.3779/82 this is seen as temporary and we continue to look for a more significant turn lower.”
“Near-term support is seen at 1.3733, with a move below 1.3693 needed to clear the way for a fall back to 1.3670/63 and then the 38.2% retracement of the September/February rally at 1.3641. Whilst we would look for an initial rebound from here, we look for a break in due course with support seen next at 1.3567, ahead of 1.3530/20 and then the 50% retracement and the YTD low at 1.3456/52. Whilst we look for this to hold at first, a break in due course can see the ‘measured top objective’ at 1.3322.”
“Resistance remains seen initially at the ‘neckline’ to the top at 1.3776/82, which we look to ideally cap. Above can see a deeper recovery to 1.3814/18, but only above 1.3866/77 would see the top neutralised.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
