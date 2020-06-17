GBP/USD to test the 55-day average and uptrend key support at 1.2434/18 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD strength has been capped at the 1.2693 200-day average and analysts at Credit Suisse look for a test of key support from its 55-day average and uptrend at 1.2434/18.
Key quotes
“GBP/USD strength has been capped at the 200-day average, currently at 1.2693 and the sharp rejection from here reasserts a downward bias again within the broader sideways range.”
“Support is seen at 1.2505 initially, beneath which should clear the way for a fall back to 1.2455, then what we see as more important support at 1.2434 and 1.2418 – the confirmed uptrend from March and rising 55-day average respectively. We look for an attempt to establish a floor here. A break would raise the prospect of a more concerning break to the downside, with support then seen next at 1.2278 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from March.”
“Resistance moves 1.2611 initially, above which can see a fresh look at the 200-day average and yesterday’s high at 1.2681/93. Beyond here can clear the way for a fresh look at the high of last week and 78.6% retracement of the decline from December at 1.2813/17, but with fresh sellers expected here.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
