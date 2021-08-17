GBP/USD to suffer a fall below critical support at 1.3785 based on dollar strength

GBP/USD is sliding toward 1.38 amid dollar strength. A break below critical support at 1.3785 is inevitable as King Dollar seems unstoppable, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam.
US retail sales data and Fed Chair Powell's speech are critical to the next moves
“Britain's jobs report showed an impressive 8.8% increase in average earnings. Pound bulls were likely impressed by the UK's low Unemployment Rate of 4.7% in June, but less delighted with the meager decrease in jobless claims in July. Moreover, GBP/USD's support from Britain's economic data – and the potential resulting hawkishness by the Bank of England – is likely no match to the dollar.”
“The hawks are gaining ground. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could alleviate them in a speech late in the day, as he has tended to lean toward the dovish side. However, if he fails to deny that the Fed is set to purchase fewer bonds – print fewer dollars – the greenback could extend its gains.”
“Markets will be watching US Retail Sales figures closely. The economic calendar is pointing to a decrease in headline sales and a minor increase in the all-important Control Group core measure. Any figure that is only satisfactory could give the greenback another boost.”
“Critical support awaits at 1.3785, which is August's trough and the lowest since July 27 – three weeks ago. Further down, 1.3760 and 1.3720 await.”
“Some resistance is at 1.3835, where the 200 SMA hits the price. It is followed by 1.3880, 1.3895 and 1.3950.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
