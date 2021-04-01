GBP/USD to sink towards the 1.3573 nine-month downtrend – Commerzbank

The GBP/USD pair is downside corrective near-term and is seen heading down back towards the nine-month uptrend at 1.3573, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank , reports.
GBP/USD range trades around the 55-DMA at 1.3824
“Even though GBP/USD remains under pressure and our attention is still on the nine month uptrend line at 1.3573, further sideways trading around the 55 day ma at 1.3824 is likely to be seen.”
“The cable will stay offered below the short-term downtrend line at 1.3856. Above it sits the March highs at 1.4003/18. Key resistance is seen at 1.4018, the March high.”
“A slip below the uptrend at 1.3573 would target 1.3483, the September 2018 high and the 200-day ma at 1.3287.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.1700 amid resurgent USD demand
EUR/USD bears look to test 1.1700 amid renewed US dollar strength. Fresh lockdown in France and rising covid concerns in Europe pressure the euro. US President Biden’s infrastructure plan meets skepticism. Focus on US yields, PMI data.
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3750 ahead of UK/US PMI
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3750, struggling to keep Wednesday’s recovery. The UK expats living without permanent residence will be pushed out from EU as Brexit kicks in. US President Biden’s infrastructure plan faces rejection. Bulls look for upbeat UK PMI ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Gold forms a double-bottom near $1677-76 region, March lows
Gold survived the first test of YTD lows touched on March 8 and staged a goodish rebound on Wednesday, snapping two days of the losing streak. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and might cap the upside.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.