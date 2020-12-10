GBP/USD to see a sharper sell-off as risk of a no-deal Brexit increases – MUFG

The pound has underperformed after Wednesday’s evening dinner talks between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ad European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen failed to make a decisive breakthrough in trade talks. The likelihood of a no-deal Brexit outcome is increasing which boosts the risk of a sharper pound sell-off in the coming days, Lee Hardman, Currency Analyst at MUFG Bank, briefs.
Key quotes
“Both sides have agreed though that talks should continue in the next few days despite major differences remaining between the UK and EU, and that a firm decision will need to be taken on the future of negotiations by 13th December. It should now be a lot clearer by the end of the weekend whether the UK will leave the EU with a trade deal with the EU or on WTO terms.”
“European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due to debrief EU Leaders about the discussions with Boris Johnson at today’s two-day Summit. Market participants will be watching closely to see if there is any political contact between German Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron and Boris Johnson in the coming days in an attempt to break the deadlock.”
“At the current juncture, the balance of risks appears to be shifting to the downside for the pound as the end game approaches for Brexit talks. Hopes for a last minute trade deal are fading.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
