GBP/USD to rise if Biden's victory pushes Johnson to seal Brexit deal

GBP/USD has fallen off the highs as markets "sell the fact" of Biden's victory while Brexit talks resume and headlines are set to stir sterling, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“The networks, including Republican-leaning Fox News, have called the victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the US Presidential Elections over the weekend. Markets have been pricing in such a call and after extending their gains, some profit-taking is seen. The safe-haven dollar has been under pressure as investors began factoring a delayed result rather than a contested election.”
“Later on, the political focus is likely to shift to two runoff races in Georgia, which are set to determine control of the Senate. If Democratic candidates win both tight elections, they could push through a higher stimulus package.”
“The Brexit Withdrawal Agreement aimed to keep the border between NI and the Republic of Ireland by creating a different customs regime in NI – separating it from the rest of Britain. Johnson's Internal Market Bill (IMB) knowingly violates the accord and will come before the House of Lords on Monday.”
“Both sides aim to reach a deal by November 15 – a self-imposed deadline – and the only genuine cutoff date is December 31, when the transition period expires. Brexit headlines are set to rock the pound. While issues remain, officials have expressed optimism. Moreover, Biden's victory could push Johnson to compromise and seal the deal. The PM would probably prefer to start relations on good terms, needed to secure a US-UK trade deal.”
“Coronavirus is on the backburner but may return to the limelight. US cases are surging – consistently surprising the 100,000 infections/day mark. In the UK, the covid curve is flattening but mortalities are on the rise.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets find some calm
EUR/USD has been extending its gains after networks called Democrat Biden the victor of the elections. Markets are eyeing further responses and coronavirus headlines. ECB President Lagarde has refrained from commenting on the economy.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3150 as Brexit talks are eyed
GBP/USD has fallen off the highs and trades below 1.3150 as Brexit talks continue. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot after Biden was called president.
XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday. Speculations of further easing by the Fed further benefitted the yellow metal. The prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping any strong gains.
Forex Today: Markets, gold extend gains after Biden called winner, central bankers eyed
Markets in risk-on after networks called Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the elections. Apart from further election responses, speeches by central bankers, Brexit, and coronavirus developments are eyed.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.