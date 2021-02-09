GBP/USD to reassert the core uptrend above 1.3788 towards 1.4000 – Credit Suisse

The GBP/USD pair has pushed to a new high for the year and above trend resistance at 1.3788, which should reinforce the existing major base for a move to 1.4000, ahead of 1.4302/77, analysts at Credit Suisse appraise.
Key quotes
“GBP/USD continues to push higher following last week’s bullish ‘reversal day’ for a move above the 1.3759 high to turn the focus back on trend resistance from the beginning of the year seen at 1.3788 today. We would then see resistance next at 1.3804 ahead of 1.4000 and then our first major objective at 1.4302/77 – the key 2018 highs and 50% retracement of the 2014/2020 bear trend – which we expect to cap for a fresh consolidation phase.”
“Big picture, we continue to look for an eventual move to 1.49/1.51.”
“Support is seen at 1.3759/58 initially, then 1.3731, with the 13-day exponential average now at 1.3700 and with the immediate risk seen higher whilst above 1.3681. Back below here would raise the prospect of further sideways ranging and a fall back to 1.3651.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
