GBP/USD to perhaps trade to the strong side of a 1.2625-1.2685 range – ING

A keen focus for today's Bank of England meeting will be the vote split. Economists at ING analyze Sterling’s outlook ahead of the Monetary Policy Report.
Upside risks to EUR/GBP
Back in November, there were still three hawks voting for a 25 bps hike. The degree to which the vote split softens from 6-3 will impact Sterling today.
Also in focus will be the BoE's forward guidance and whether it softens its view that policy needs to stay restrictive for an 'extended period'. Shifting this guidance to 'for quite some time' or more dovishly to 'some time' could hit Sterling.
We probably see upside risks to EUR/GBP today, i.e., to 0.8655 or even 0.8685, while GBP/USD should be more supported against the softer Dollar.
GBP/USD to perhaps trade to the strong side of a 1.2625-1.2685 range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE and ECB policy announcements to ramp up market volatility – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are both forecast to stand pat on policy in December. Changes in the statement languages in the face softer inflation and gloomy growth outlook could drive the action in foreign exchange markets.
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 ahead of ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 on Thursday. The pair remains supported by broad US Dollar weakness and a positive market mood. The next direction in the major hinges on the ECB's policy outlook.
Gold price holds comfortably above $2,000 as US yields push lower
Gold built on Wednesday's impressive rally and stabilized in positive territory near $2,030 on Thursday. Following the dovish Fed surprise, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield broke below 4%, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Injective price hits all-time high likely fuelled by rising AI adoption
Injective, an AI-focused decentralized finance project, observed a 254% increase in its market capitalization in the past two months. INJ price hit a new all-time high early on Thursday with the token tipping the $32 mark.
Rally from surprise dovish Fed pivot reverberates through global markets
Risk appetite was on following the great monetary pivot, further dovish international central bank commentary in session. EU and US bond yields collapse after Fed decision. Multiple global indices at or approaching all-time highs with Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at record level yesterday.