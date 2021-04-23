GBP/USD to move lower to 1.3717 on a breach of 1.3810 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD below 1.3810/09 can end thoughts of a “double bottom”, clearing the way for a move back towards the lower end of the broader range at 1.3717, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
Cable to end thoughts of a “double bottom” base below 1.3810/09
“GBP/USD is not only back well below the ‘neckline’ to the ‘double bottom’ base at 1.3919 but also its rising 55-day average, throwing a serious question mark over this base.
“Below 1.3810/09 would see the base fully negated to reinforce the broader sideways range again, albeit with an immediate downside bias. Support would then be seen next at the recent ‘reversal day’ low at 1.3717, below which can clear the way for a retest of the lower end of the sideways range at 1.3670/69. Whilst we would look for a fresh hold here, a break though would now instead complete a bearish continuation pattern.”
“Resistance is seen at 1.3886 initially, with the immediate risk now seen lower whilst below 1.3919. Above 1.3950 though is needed to clear the way for a retest on the top of the range at 1.4001/17.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
