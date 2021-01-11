GBP/USD to look for a deeper corrective setback to 1.3430 – Credit Suisse

The GBP/USD pair is expected to see further weakness below the “neckline” to the 2018 top at 1.3710/20, with support seen at 1.3487/61, then 1.3430, analysts at Credit Suisse inform.
“GBP/USD remains under pressure as expected after its bearish ‘reversal day’ from the ‘neckline’ to the 2018 top at 1.3710/20 and a lengthier correction to the strength of the past four months is still looked for, further reinforced by a bearish RSI divergence and the USD recovering from key support.”
“The clear break of support at 1.3533 is seen adding weight to a setback story with support seen next at 1.3487 – the 38.2% retracement of the rally from December. With the 26.3% retracement of the entire rally from November at 1.3461, we look for a fresh floor looked for in this 1.3487/61 zone at first. Below in due course though can see support next at the late December low at 1.3430, with better support expected at the 55-day average at 1.3354.”
“Resistance is seen at 1.3529/39 initially, with 1.3577 now ideally capping to keep the immediate risk lower. Above can see a move back to 1.3636/71, but with this needing to be cleared to suggest the setback is over for a retest of 1.3710/20.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
