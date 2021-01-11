GBP/USD to erode support at 1.3483 as correction gains traction – Commerzbank

Last week, the GBP/USD pair saw a key day reversal ahead of the 1.3712 February 2018 low which pointed to an interim top. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, sees the cable heading towards the 1.3350 late December low.

Key quotes

“GBP/USD last week saw a key day reversal just ahead of the 1.3712 February 2018 low and now is starting to sell-off. The market is eroding support offered by the 1.3540/1.3483 September and early December highs. Further down sits the 1.3350 late December low, the 1.3189 December 21 low and also the 1.3135 December trough.”

“Currently, the Elliott wave count implies a slide to 1.3370/1.3275.” 

“Only a rise above 1.3712 on a daily chart closing basis would push the 1.3836 February 2016 low to the fore.”

“Longer-term, the 2018 peak at 1.4377 is being targeted.”

 

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.

GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions are hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.

Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.

The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields. 

DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.

