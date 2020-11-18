GBP/USD to challenge major resistance at 1.3473/1.3514 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD is expected to see a break above 1.3310/19 for a test of long-term resistance at 1.3473/1.3514, economists at Credit Suisse apprise.
Key quotes
“GBP/USD is pushing steadily higher as expected after being supported above its 13-day average, now at 1.3162 and we remain of the view the recent pullback has been corrective only ahead of a retest of resistance at 1.3310/19 – the 78.6% retracement of the September fall.”
“Beyond 1.3310/19 should reassert the rally for a move to 1.3403/09 next and eventually back to long-term price and ‘neckline’ resistance at 1.3473/1.3514. Above here, which we eventually look for is needed to see a major base secured, clearing the way for a move above 1.4300.”
“Near-term support rises to 1.3240, then 1.3193, with 1.3166/62 now ideally holding. Below can see a fall back to 1.3127, with a break below 1.3106 needed to warn of a near-term in range top.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
