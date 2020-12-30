GBP/USD to blossom in the spring as covid and Brexit wither

GBP/USD hit historic lows in response to the coronavirus crisis, changed its reaction function to printing money and provided endless Brexit-related movements. Looking to 2021, the economic calendar is set for a comeback in influencing cable with Trump, Brexit and eventually coronavirus out of the door, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“After over four years that Brexit headlines had a substantial impact on the pound, traders may feel that the topic is entirely over after a few weeks. Nevertheless, its influence will probably move to economic data rather than via the latest comments from an unnamed EU official. Once the world begins emerging from the covid disaster, Britain could find itself at a competitive disadvantage – a potential downward driver for the pound.”
“The UK is moving faster than other countries in vaccinating its population, and that may be underappreciated by markets. A successful and rapid immunization campaign could send sterling higher in the spring and summer when Britons will likely return to normal life sooner than their counterparts in other parts of the developed world. By the end of 2021, the world will probably return to almost wholly to the new normal, and the virus’ impact on currencies will likely wane.”
“If Democrats pull off a dual victory in the Georgia state, stimulus is set to be generous, pushing the dollar down. However, one Republican victory in Georgia will be enough to limit any extra spending and would set Washington back to a stalemate. That would ultimately fail to provide meaningful support to the US and global economies, boosting the dollar.”
“The US Democratic Party is economically aligned with the UK’s Conservatives. Both support free trade and a dose of welfare. Both countries also have a common interest in halting China’s technological advance and Russian aggression. The special relationship is making a comeback and that could serve as a bullish factor for cable, albeit a minor one.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3600 on Brexit, covid news
GBP/USD keeps advancing as the UK Parliament is set to decide on the post-Brexit deal. The UK approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as the coronavirus runs out of control in the kingdom.
EUR/USD retreats after reaching fresh 2020 high
The EUR/USD pair hit 1.2294 as the broad dollar’s sell-off continues. US Congress further delayed a decision on stimulus, although $600 checks will start going out this week.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1880 level
Gold failed to preserve modest intraday gains and edged lower during the early European session. The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal.
Bitcoin primed for a major price movement as second U.S. stimulus checks go out
The US government will distribute the second package of stimulus checks worth $600. Bitcoin hit another all-time high as people are expected to invest the stimulus money in cryptocurrencies.
US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism
DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.