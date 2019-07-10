GBP/USD ticks higher post-UK macro data, remains below 1.2500 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • UK economy expanded by 0.3% in May, trade deficit unexpectedly shrinks to £11.542 billion.
  • The positive readings were partly offset by softer UK manufacturing/industrial output figures.
  • The focus now shifts to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and FOMC meeting minutes.

The GBP/USD pair refreshed session tops, around the 1.2475-80 region, though lacked any strong follow-through post-mixed UK macro releases.

The pair quickly reversed an early dip back closer to multi-month lows and regained some positive traction, supported by a modest US Dollar pullback from three-week tops. The uptick remained supported by the UK monthly GDP print, showing that the economy expanded 0.3% in May.

Adding to this, the UK goods trade deficit unexpectedly shrank to £11.542 billion in May as compared to an upwardly revised £12.761 deficit recorded in the previous month, albeit was partly offset by a slight disappointment from the UK industrial and manufacturing production figures.

This coupled with persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit might hold investors from buying the British Pound and keep a lid on any meaningful recovery. Given the subdued reaction, the recovery could be solely attributed to some short-covering move amid extremely near-term oversold conditions.

Moving ahead, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's highly anticipated congressional testimony, followed by the release of June FOMC meeting minutes will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2471
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2468
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.267
Daily SMA50 1.2801
Daily SMA100 1.295
Daily SMA200 1.2923
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2524
Previous Daily Low 1.244
Previous Weekly High 1.2706
Previous Weekly Low 1.2481
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2472
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2492
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2431
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2393
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2346
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2515
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2562
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

