GBP/USD ticks higher post-UK macro data, remains below 1.2500 handle

- UK economy expanded by 0.3% in May, trade deficit unexpectedly shrinks to £11.542 billion.
- The positive readings were partly offset by softer UK manufacturing/industrial output figures.
- The focus now shifts to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and FOMC meeting minutes.
The GBP/USD pair refreshed session tops, around the 1.2475-80 region, though lacked any strong follow-through post-mixed UK macro releases.
The pair quickly reversed an early dip back closer to multi-month lows and regained some positive traction, supported by a modest US Dollar pullback from three-week tops. The uptick remained supported by the UK monthly GDP print, showing that the economy expanded 0.3% in May.
Adding to this, the UK goods trade deficit unexpectedly shrank to £11.542 billion in May as compared to an upwardly revised £12.761 deficit recorded in the previous month, albeit was partly offset by a slight disappointment from the UK industrial and manufacturing production figures.
This coupled with persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit might hold investors from buying the British Pound and keep a lid on any meaningful recovery. Given the subdued reaction, the recovery could be solely attributed to some short-covering move amid extremely near-term oversold conditions.
Moving ahead, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's highly anticipated congressional testimony, followed by the release of June FOMC meeting minutes will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2471
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2468
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.267
|Daily SMA50
|1.2801
|Daily SMA100
|1.295
|Daily SMA200
|1.2923
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2524
|Previous Daily Low
|1.244
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2706
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2481
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2472
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2492
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2346
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 ahead of Powell's all-important testimony
EUR/USD trades above 1.1200, marginally higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony is highly-anticipated. He is set to signal a rate cut later this month. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.
GBP/USD attempts a recovery amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2470, up from the lows. UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected while manufacturing production missed and trade balance beat expectations.
USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms
Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June. USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.
Gold trades with modest losses near $1390 area, focus remains on Powell/FOMC minutes
Gold held on to its mildly negative tone through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently place at the lower end of its daily range, around the $1390 region.
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell House Testimony Preview: No drama Jerome
Inflation is not the key to Fed policy but jobs and GDP. Markets have fully priced a 25 basis point reduction this month. Powell unlikely to offer many clues to July policy, stressing incoming data.