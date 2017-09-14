GBP/USD through 1.3300 on upbeat BoE

GBP/USD through 1.3300 on upbeat BoEBy Pablo Piovano
The Sterling is now recovering its shine following the BoE meeting, sending GBP/USD above the key 1.3300 handle, or daily tops.
GBP/USD bid after BoE
Cable met increasing buying pressure after the Bank of En gland left its monetary conditions unchanged at today’s meeting, keeping the refi rate at 0.25%, maintaining the government bond purchases at £435 billion and purchase of corporate bonds at £10 billion.
Further news noted members of the MPC voted 7-2 favouring the current monetary status quo, while the central bank considers appropriate some withdrawal of stimulus, likely in ‘coming months’.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is up 0.64% at 1.3294 and a break above 1.3308 (high Sep.14) would open the door to 1.3329 (2017 high Sep.13) and finally 1.3447 (high Sep.6 2016). On the flip side, the immediate support lines up at 1.3159 (low Sep.8) seconded by 1.3112 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017 up move).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.