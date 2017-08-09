GBP/USD through 1.3200, fresh tops

The buying interest around the Sterling is everything but abated today, now lifting GBP/USD to fresh multi-week peaks beyond 1.3200 the figure.

GBP/USD bolstered by USD-selling, data

Cable continue its march north this week, now retaking the 1.3200 handle for the first time since early August and always propped up by the increasing selling mood surrounding the US Dollar.

In addition, earlier positive results from manufacturing and industrial production in the UK economy during the month of July have lent further oxygen to the pair’s upside momentum.

Ahead in the session, and still in the UK, the NIESR GDP Estimate is due, while wholesale inventories and the speech by Philly Fed P.Harker (voter, hawkish) are only expected in the US calendar.

GBP/USD levels to consider

As of writing the pair is up 0.79% at 1.3214 and a break above 1.3252 (high Aug.2) would open the door to 1.3266 (2017 high Aug.3) and finally 1.3447 (high Sep.6 2016). On the flip side, the immediate support lines up at 1.2991 (10-day sma) seconded by 1.2976 (55-day sma) and finally 1.2933 (21-day sma).