GBP/USD through 1.2500 post-UK Retail Sales

The Sterling gained extra pace on Thursday, lifting GBP/USD to test fresh peaks above 1.2500 the figure.

GBP/USD bid after upbeat Retail Sales

Spot met renewed buying interest after UK’s Retail Sales expanded at a monthly 1.4% during February, up from January’s 0.5% contraction (revised from 0.3%). Furthermore, Core sales – excluding the Fuel component – rose 1.3% inter-month.

GBP remains under pressure following yesterday’s terror attacks at the Westminster Bridge, while police reported earlier today that London’s Gherkin has been evacuated.

GBP/USD levels to consider

As of writing the pair is up 0.27% at 1.2519 and a breakout of 1.2572 (high Feb.24) would aim for 1.2585 (78.6% of the February-March drop) and finally 1.2715 (2017 high Feb.2). On the flip side, the next support aligns at 1.2417 (100-day sma) followed by 1.2387 (55-day sma) and then 1.2338 (low Mar.21).