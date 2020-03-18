GBP/USD: Three reasons for the crash below 1.20

GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.20 as traders flock to the dollar. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, explains three reasons for the cable’s slide.
Key quotes
“Everything is on a fire sale. The dollar is the world's reserve currency and that is where investors flock to.”
“The UK government’s late move to discourage mass gathering is being punished by investors.”
“For the UK, it is only the beginning of the end, with estimates of major disruptions running from three months to a full year – after the transition period from Brexit ends. The high level of uncertainty is also weighing.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
