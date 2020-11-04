GBP/USD: There is room to the upside once markets take a breather from US elections

GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid US elections uncertainty but sterling has reasons to rise once markets take a break from the elections amid progress in Brexit talks and a tentative flattening of the coronavirus curve, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“The long campaign is turning into a long count – and perhaps a recount. The world is watching Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and perhaps additional states for an answer – which may take long hours. The longer the uncertainty continues, the better for the safe-haven dollar.”
“The EU and the UK have reported progress in the recent round of talks and also agreed on a new one. Brussels and London are both quiet – refraining from accusations – and that is a positive sign for the pound.”
“Another reason for sterling strength is a tentative sign that Britain is flattering the curve of cases. While hospitalization may continue rising, there are higher chances that the upcoming lockdown is not extended. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new shuttering begins on Thursday. The encouraging development could also help keep the Bank of England from adding new stimulus, yet that remains an open question.”
“Pound/dollar is benefiting from upside momentum on the 4-hour chart and has surpassed the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. These are all bullish signs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Markets rise as nail-biting elections marginally edge toward Biden
The US Presidential election remains tight, yet Biden seems to be improving his position in Michigan and Wisconsin. Markets are rising and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, the dollar dropped on fears of a contested election.
EUR/USD jumps above 1.17 as Biden edges higher in tight elections
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.1700 as the US Presidential Elections remain contested but seem better for Biden. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. Eurozone coronavirus concerns and US statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD surges above 1.30 as market mood improves, election eyed
GBP/USD has changed course and risen above 1.30 as the market mood improves amid rising chances for a Biden victory in the US elections. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1890 amid resurgent USD demand
A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The US political uncertainty forced investors to hedge their positions and underpinned the USD.
WTI clings to gains above $38.00 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices manage to extend the rebound from Monday’s lows in the sub-$34.00 region to the vicinity of the $39.00 mark per barrel. The rebound in prices, however, is expected to be short-lived as it is mainly supported by short covering.