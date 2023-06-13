GBP/USD tests region around 1.2600 as US CPI softens

- GBP/USD has recaptured the crucial resistance of 1.2600 as US inflation has decelerated.
- Soft US inflation landing has joined easing Employment conditions, and weak economic activities, which will support neutral policy by Fed.
- The Pound Sterling witnessed stellar buying interest after the release of the upbeat UK Employment data.
The GBP/USD pair has reclaimed the round-level resistance of 1.2600 in the early New York session. The Cable has attracted significant bets as the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May has softened as expected by the market participants.
Monthly headline US inflation has reported a slight pace of 0.1% vs. the estimates of 0.2% and the former pace of 0.4%. Also, annualized headline CPI has softened to 4.0% while the street was anticipating a decline to 4.1% from the former release of 4.9%. The impact of lower gasoline prices is clearly visible in the headline inflation.
Meanwhile, monthly core CPI that excludes the impact of oil and food prices has remained steady at 0.4% as expected. Annualized core CPI has decelerated to 5.3% as expected by the street.
Soft US inflation landing has joined easing labor market conditions, and weak economic activities, which are going to provide luxury to Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell for keeping policy unchanged. Investors should note that the Fed has already hiked interest rates to 5.00-5.25% after a 10 consecutive rate-hiking spell.
S&P500 has added significant gains in its opening session as investors’ sentiment for a neutral interest rate policy stance by the Fed has improved. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a mild recovery after dropping to near 103.10. A volatile action from the USD Index cannot be ruled out as investors will start preparing for the Fed’s interest rate decision. Contrary to the USD Index’s action, the 10-year US Treasury Yields have rebounded to near 3.77%.
On the Pound Sterling front, investors will keep an eye on the speech from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey. In the European session, the Pound Sterling witnessed stellar buying interest after the release of the upbeat United Kingdom Employment data. The Unemployment rate slipped again to 3.8% while Claimant Count Change remained lower than estimated.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2586
|Today Daily Change
|0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|1.2505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2442
|Daily SMA50
|1.2471
|Daily SMA100
|1.231
|Daily SMA200
|1.2021
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly High
|1.259
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2369
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.253
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2462
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2574
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2686
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.