GBP/USD testing key uptrend, eyeing bearish breakout back to 1.3600 ahead of busy week of UK data

- GBP/USD is consolidating just above 1.3650, a tad lower on the day, ahead of a busy week of UK data.
- The pair is testing a key uptrend, a break below which could open the door to a move to 1.3600.
Amid a lack of tier one US data releases or Fed speakers (who are in blackout ahead of the January 25-26 meeting) this week, GBP/USD may well be driven more by the sterling side of the equation this week. Indeed, the latest UK labour market report is out on Tuesday, followed by December Consumer Price Inflation data on Wednesday, ahead of December Retail Sales on Friday. The data will help shape expectations for whether the BoE will hike again in February (money markets are suggesting this is a strong likelihood), with these expectations also set to be directly shaped by remarks from Governor Andrew Bailey himself on Wednesday. BoE’s Catherine Mann, who has in recent months erred more on the dovish side, will also speak on Friday.
Ahead of a busy week of UK economic/central bank events, GBP/USD is consolidating just above 1.3650, a tad lower on the session. Trading conditions have been thin and subdued thus far this Monday give the closure of US markets for Martin Luthar King Jr Day. The recent pullback from last week’s highs at 1.3750, which saw GBP/USD fail to break above its 200DMA, has not yet been deep enough to warrant suggestions that the pair’s bull run from the December lows is over. Indeed, the pair is currently probing but is yet to break below an uptrend linking the January 3, 6, 10 and 11 lows.
Should this trendline hold, that bodes well for a potential recovery back to the north of 1.3650. But should the US dollar, which weakened broadly last week as crowded long-positioning was squeezed, see some recovery this week, triggered perhaps by Fed tightening bets or perhaps by further losses in equities, cable could well be headed lower. Short-term bears would initially look for a test of the 1.3600 level, an important area of both support and resistance in recent months.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3662
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3502
|Daily SMA50
|1.3405
|Daily SMA100
|1.3553
|Daily SMA200
|1.3737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3743
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3654
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3749
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3688
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3603
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.373
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
