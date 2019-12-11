GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weekly candle's long upper wick suggests bullish exhaustion

  • GBP/USD's weekly candle is indicating buyer exhaustion. 
  • The pair may consolidate in a 100-pip range in Europe. 

GBP/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the week at 1.3136, having hit a high of 1.3215 on Tuesday. 

The long upper wick of the weekly candle, as represented by the pullback from 1.3215 to 1.3135, is signaling bullish exhaustion following a near 90-degree rally from lows near 1.1960 registered at the end of August. 

Also, it represents a failure on the part of the GBP bulls to keep the pair above the resistance of the trendline connecting July 2014 and April 2018 highs. 

The pair may consolidate largely in 1.31-1.32 range during the day ahead. 

The spot had dropped to 1.3107 in early Asia on a key poll showing a sharp drop in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lead in Britain’s general election. Britons are set to vote on Dec. 12. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish exhaustion

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3136
Today Daily Change -0.0053
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 1.3189
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2969
Daily SMA50 1.2822
Daily SMA100 1.2541
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3216
Previous Daily Low 1.3132
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3184
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3164
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3095
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3058
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3226
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.331

 

 

