GBP/USD technical analysis: Upside capped by 21-day EMA, 2.5-month old descending trendline

- 21-day EMA triggers GBP/USD pullback.
- Downside break below June low can drag prices back to 1.2440, 1.2382.
With the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) limiting the GBP/USD pair’s recent recovery, the quote is declining to 1.2530 heading into the London open on Friday.
However, sellers await a downside break of July 09 low of 1.2506 in order to aim for 1.2440 and the monthly bottom surrounding 1.2382.
Meanwhile, pair’s ability to cross 21-day EMA level of 1.2560 could further propel it towards a downward-sloping trend-line since early-May around 1.2595.
If at all buyers manage to cross 1.2595 barrier, also dominate beyond 1.2600 round-figure, late-June lows around 1.2660 could be on their radar.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
- R3 1.2732
- R2 1.2645
- R1 1.2597
- PP 1.251
- S1 1.2462
- S2 1.2375
- S3 1.2327
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
