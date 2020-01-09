GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Turns vulnerable below a short-term ascending trend-line support

- GBP/USD turns lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- The technical set-up now seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and faltered near 100-hour SMA, turning lower for the third consecutive session.
This coupled with the fact that the pair has broken through a short-term ascending trend-line now seems to have shifted the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have again started drifting into the negative territory and add credence to the near-term bearish outlook for the pair.
Hence, some follow-through weakness, possibly even below weekly lows towards challenging the 1.3055-50 support area, now looks a distinct possibility.
The mentioned support coincides with 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.2905 recent pullback and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
However, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been lowing traction – are yet to gain the negative momentum and warrant some caution before placing aggressive bets.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3078
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3098
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.311
|Daily SMA50
|1.3012
|Daily SMA100
|1.2739
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.317
|Previous Daily Low
|1.308
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3115
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3026
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3243
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
