GBP/USD technical analysis: Trying to form a strong base near 200-hour EMA

- Intraday dips continue to find some buying near 200-hour EMA.
- Attempted move up might confront resistance near 1.2900 mark.
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the 1.2815-20 area through the mid-European session on Monday.
The intraday consolidation now seems to have formed a base near 200-hour EMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point and help determine the pair's near-term trajectory.
The mentioned region is closely followed by the 1.2800 handle and 23.6% Fibonacci level support of the 1.1959-1.3013 recent rally to multi-week tops – around the 1.2760 region.
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might be seen as a trigger for bearish traders and prompt some aggressive selling, paving the way for a further near-term downfall.
The pair then could accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2700 round-figure mark before eventually falling to mid-1.2600s en-route the 1.2620-15 region (38.2% Fibo. level).
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2860-65 region, above which the pair is likely to reclaim the 1.2900 handle before darting towards the 1.2955-60 supply zone.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2847
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2594
|Daily SMA50
|1.2421
|Daily SMA100
|1.2431
|Daily SMA200
|1.2715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2864
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3013
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2798
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2736
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2921
