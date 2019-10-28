GBP/USD technical analysis: Trying to form a strong base near 200-hour EMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Intraday dips continue to find some buying near 200-hour EMA.
  • Attempted move up might confront resistance near 1.2900 mark.

The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the 1.2815-20 area through the mid-European session on Monday.
 
The intraday consolidation now seems to have formed a base near 200-hour EMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point and help determine the pair's near-term trajectory.
 
The mentioned region is closely followed by the 1.2800 handle and 23.6% Fibonacci level support of the 1.1959-1.3013 recent rally to multi-week tops – around the 1.2760 region.
 
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might be seen as a trigger for bearish traders and prompt some aggressive selling, paving the way for a further near-term downfall.
 
The pair then could accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2700 round-figure mark before eventually falling to mid-1.2600s en-route the 1.2620-15 region (38.2% Fibo. level).
 
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2860-65 region, above which the pair is likely to reclaim the 1.2900 handle before darting towards the 1.2955-60 supply zone.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2847
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.2826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2594
Daily SMA50 1.2421
Daily SMA100 1.2431
Daily SMA200 1.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2864
Previous Daily Low 1.2802
Previous Weekly High 1.3013
Previous Weekly Low 1.2787
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2826
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.284
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2798
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2769
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2736
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2859
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2892
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2921

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers within range, below 1.1100

EUR/USD recovers within range, below 1.1100

A slow start to the week sees the American currency giving up some of its latest gains. EUR/USD trades just below the critical figure. Dull trading ahead of US first-tier events later in the week.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD spikes to 1.2850 on Tusk comments

GBP/USD spikes to 1.2850 on Tusk comments

The Pound extends its recovery against its American rival, waiting for more Brexit definitions. EU’s Tusk confirmed Brexit extension until January 31st, UK Parliament to make the next move.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Neutral-to-bullish in the short-term

USD/JPY: Neutral-to-bullish in the short-term

Japanese data failed to impress as the Corporate Service Price Index came in as expected at 0.5%. The US macroeconomic calendar includes minor figures related to economic activity. USD/JPY extends its consolidative range ahead of US first-tier data later this week.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range, just above $1500 mark

Gold consolidates in a range, just above $1500 mark

Gold refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained well below three-week tops set on Friday.

Gold News

China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain

China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain

Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures