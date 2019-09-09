GBP/USD technical analysis: Trapped in a bull flag on hourly chart

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD follows a bullish flag pattern on the one hour (H1) chart.
  • 100-HMA offers additional support to the downside.

Observing the GBP/USD pair’s gradual declines since Thursday, a short-term, bullish flag can be witnessed on the hourly chart as the pair trades near 1.2270 heading into the UK open on Monday.

The bullish formation gets confirmed on the upside break of 1.2320, which in turn could theoretically trigger the pair’s run-up beyond 1.2600 mark. However, recent high close to 1.2355 and mid-July top close to 1.2560 could act as a buffer during the surge.

Meanwhile, pair’s downside break of 1.2260 may take rest around 100-hour moving average (HMA) level of 1.2214.

In a case prices decline below 1.2214, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current month upside, at 1.2110 could please bear’s afterward.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: bullish

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2273
Today Daily Change -11 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 1.2284
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2173
Daily SMA50 1.2301
Daily SMA100 1.2545
Daily SMA200 1.2751
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2346
Previous Daily Low 1.2279
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2305
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2321
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.226
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2236
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2193
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2328
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2371
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2395

 

 

