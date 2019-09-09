GBP/USD technical analysis: Trapped in a bull flag on hourly chart

- GBP/USD follows a bullish flag pattern on the one hour (H1) chart.
- 100-HMA offers additional support to the downside.
Observing the GBP/USD pair’s gradual declines since Thursday, a short-term, bullish flag can be witnessed on the hourly chart as the pair trades near 1.2270 heading into the UK open on Monday.
The bullish formation gets confirmed on the upside break of 1.2320, which in turn could theoretically trigger the pair’s run-up beyond 1.2600 mark. However, recent high close to 1.2355 and mid-July top close to 1.2560 could act as a buffer during the surge.
Meanwhile, pair’s downside break of 1.2260 may take rest around 100-hour moving average (HMA) level of 1.2214.
In a case prices decline below 1.2214, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current month upside, at 1.2110 could please bear’s afterward.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: bullish
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2273
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.2284
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2301
|Daily SMA100
|1.2545
|Daily SMA200
|1.2751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2346
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2279
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1958
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2395
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.10 on mixed German data
EUR/USD lacks a clear directional bias ahead of the German trade data. Weaker-than-expected German imports may hurt the EUR. The downside could be limited as prominent analysts believe an impending dovish response by the ECB has been priced in.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle ahead of busy UK docket
Be it the Parliament’s voting on re-election or formal confirmation of a soft Brexit, the UK docket has it all to entertain the GBP/USD pair that trades below the 1.23 handle heading into the London open.
USD/JPY holds steady below 107.00 amid quiet trading
USD/JPY is trading little changed below 107.00 so far this Monday amid Japanese GDP data and improved risk tones. Risk remains skewed to the upside, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages.
Gold: Double top breakdown seen on daily chart
Gold is looking south with the daily chart reporting a bearish reversal pattern. On Friday, the yellow metal closed below the Aug. 30 low of $1,517, confirming a double top bearish reversal pattern. Gold could drop $1,480 in the short-term.
Job growth continued at a tepid pace in August
Job growth continued at a tepid pace in August, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by just 130,000, thanks in large part to the temporary hiring of Census workers, the Labor Department reported Friday.