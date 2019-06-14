GBP/USD technical analysis: Trapped in a 25-pip range beneath 21-HMA, RSI oversold

- Buyers and sellers jostle inside a small range between important levels.
- The oversold RSI signal brighter chances of a pullback.
With the traders awaiting fresh clues to follow, the GBP/USD pair trades choppy in a small range while taking the rounds to 1.2600 ahead of the British market open on Monday.
While latest lows surrounding 1.2580 limits the pair’s immediate declines, 21-hour moving average (HMA) caps the adjacent rise around 1.2605.
However, oversold levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) signal brighter chances of an upside break of 1.2605 and the following run up to 1.2650 confluence including 50-HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of a latest downpour.
On the contrary, a downside break of 1.2580 can drag the quote to May-end low near to 1.2560 whereas December 2018 bottom near 1.2480 could please bears afterward.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
- R3 1.2773
- R2 1.2731
- R1 1.2662
- PP 1.2621
- S1 1.2552
- S2 1.251
- S3 1.2441
