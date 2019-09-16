GBP/USD technical analysis: The Cable is correcting last Friday’spike, trading sub-1.2460 level

  • The Sterling is trading on the back foot since the open in Asia.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.2420/07 support zone.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Pound is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the price action in September has been virtually one-sided with buyers taking the helm. 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The Sterling is trading well above the main SMAs as the market spiked up to the 1.2507 price level. This id the level to beat if bulls want to reach 1.2510 and 1.2570 to the upside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Sterling is consolidating the Friday’spike below the 1.2420 resistance and the 50 SMA. The market is seen correcting lower. However, sellers have tough levels of support to go through. On the way down, 1.2420/07 and 1.2394 forms a thick layer of support which is followed by 1.2342, which is into last week’s range, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.244
Today Daily Change -0.0062
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 1.2502
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2245
Daily SMA50 1.228
Daily SMA100 1.2517
Daily SMA200 1.2741
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2508
Previous Daily Low 1.2318
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2435
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.239
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2378
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2253
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2188
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2567
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2632
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2757

 

 

