GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD traders near the lowest in one week.
  • Nearly oversold RSI conditions, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement also contribute to challenging the sellers.
  • Buyers will wait for entry unless prices cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/USD trades modestly changed near 1.3085 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair declined heavily during the later part of the last week. Even so, it fails to slip below 200-bar SMA.

Considering the pair’s failure to slip below the key SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of December 12/23 fall, not to forget nearly oversold RSI, the quote is likely to witness a pullback.

In doing so, 1.3155 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3210 can entertain buyers ahead of pushing them to 61.8% Fibonacci level of 1.3282.

However, pair’s strong run-up towards the previous month high of 1.3515 can only be expected if it manages to successfully cross 1.3282.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 200-bar SMA level of 1.3065 needs validation from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3048 in order to visit 1.3000.

Also, pair’s further declines below 1.3000 can take rest on the two-month-old rising trend line near 1.2955/50.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3082
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 1.3074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3118
Daily SMA50 1.2997
Daily SMA100 1.2709
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3161
Previous Daily Low 1.3053
Previous Weekly High 1.3285
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3094
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.312
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2988
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3204
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3246

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD seesaws near 200-day EMA support amid US-Iran tussle

AUD/USD seesaws near 200-day EMA support amid US-Iran tussle

AUD/USD trades near 0.6940 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The recent US-Iran tension adds to the Aussie weakness as the pair is considered a barometer of the market’s trade sentiment.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY-Under pressure early on escalating M.East tensions

USD/JPY-Under pressure early on escalating M.East tensions

USD/JPY has fallen 0.3% in early Asia due to the US / Iran trade threats and counter-threats, according to a Buzz reported by Reuters. Yen has been pressured of late as markets switched from a holiday lull and Santa Claus rally into risk-off mode.

USD/JPY News

WTI refreshes seven-month high, above $64.00, as bulls cheer US-Middle East drama

WTI refreshes seven-month high, above $64.00, as bulls cheer US-Middle East drama

WTI takes the bids to $64.00, after making the high of $64.30, amid the early Asian session on Monday. The energy benchmark remains on the front foot amid the US-Middle East tension. 

Oil News

Risk-off open as full markets return to the sounds of war drums

Risk-off open as full markets return to the sounds of war drums

January 2020 has now well and truly kicked-off with full markets returning following the Christmas and New Year holidays. There will be plenty of key data releases in the following days, including US jobs report. 

Read more

GBP/USD: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA

GBP/USD: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA

GBP/USD trades modestly changed near 1.3085 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair declined heavily during the later part of the last week. Even so, it fails to slip below 200-bar SMA.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures