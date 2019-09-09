GBP/USD technical analysis: Sterling hovering near six-week highs above 1.2350

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling is consolidating the gains made earlier in London. 
  • Upbeat UK manufacturing and industrial data, as well as Brexit optimism are behind the Pound boost. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is trying to establish a double bottom as the market is trading above the 1.2300 figure and the 50 SMA. Earlier in the London session, the Pound got a boost on better-than-expected UK manufacturing and industrial data as well as Brexit optimism.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is challenging last week highs as the market is trading above its main SMAs. Bulls need to break 1.2989 in order to extend the London bullish move. If 1.2989 is broken the next resistances coming into play are seen at the 1.2441 and 1.2467 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. The market is consolidating the recent intraday gains. Bears need to reclaim the 1.2351 support followed by the 1.2312 and 1.2245 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2363
Today Daily Change 0.0079
Today Daily Change % 0.64
Today daily open 1.2284
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2173
Daily SMA50 1.2301
Daily SMA100 1.2545
Daily SMA200 1.2751
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2346
Previous Daily Low 1.2279
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2305
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2321
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.226
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2236
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2193
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2328
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2371
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2395

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

