GBP/USD technical analysis: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD pulls back from neck-line of short-term inverse head-and-shoulders.
  • Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement highlights a week-long support-line.
  • Overbought RSI conditions increase the odds of a profit-booking wave.

Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia.

In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation, which in-turn portrays brighter chances of the quote’s pullback should it manage to break 1.2340 immediate support including 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-September declines.

Also supporting the correction to 1.2270/68 confluence, comprising one-week-old rising trend-line and 50% Fibonacci retracement, is overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI).

Should prices slip below 1.2268, a sub-1.2200 area will well flash on sellers’ radar.

On the upside, pair’s sustained run-up beyond 1.2375 resistance-line could trigger fresh advances to 1.2430 and 1.2500 with late-July tops surrounding 1.2520 and 1.2560 likely being next on bulls’ radar.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2345
Today Daily Change 61 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.50%
Today daily open 1.2284
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2173
Daily SMA50 1.2301
Daily SMA100 1.2545
Daily SMA200 1.2751
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2346
Previous Daily Low 1.2279
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2305
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2321
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.226
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2236
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2193
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2328
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2371
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2395

 

 

