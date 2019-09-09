GBP/USD technical analysis: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

- GBP/USD pulls back from neck-line of short-term inverse head-and-shoulders.
- Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement highlights a week-long support-line.
- Overbought RSI conditions increase the odds of a profit-booking wave.
Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia.
In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation, which in-turn portrays brighter chances of the quote’s pullback should it manage to break 1.2340 immediate support including 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-September declines.
Also supporting the correction to 1.2270/68 confluence, comprising one-week-old rising trend-line and 50% Fibonacci retracement, is overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI).
Should prices slip below 1.2268, a sub-1.2200 area will well flash on sellers’ radar.
On the upside, pair’s sustained run-up beyond 1.2375 resistance-line could trigger fresh advances to 1.2430 and 1.2500 with late-July tops surrounding 1.2520 and 1.2560 likely being next on bulls’ radar.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2345
|Today Daily Change
|61 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50%
|Today daily open
|1.2284
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2301
|Daily SMA100
|1.2545
|Daily SMA200
|1.2751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2346
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2279
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1958
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2395
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Euro rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1040 level
EUR/USD challenged the 1.1073 resistance and the 100 SMA as the buyers took control this Monday. The spot would need to overcome the 1.1073/1.1100 resistance zone on a daily closing basis to confirm a bullish reversal.
GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders
Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation.
USD/JPY advances above 107 supported by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the large part of the day moving sideways near the 107 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to a daily high of 107.18.
Gold dips below the psychological $1,500 handle
The price of gold is dishevelled as markets focus on the measures by central banks designed to spur growth and as risks from various geopolitics settle down. Spot gold has dropped below the 1500 handle.
US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July
Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator. If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. But if they borrow because ...