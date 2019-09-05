GBP/USD technical analysis: Stage seems set for a move beyond 1.2300 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The pair manages to attract some dip-buying interest near the 1.2200 round figure mark.
  • Move beyond a short-term descending trend-channel paves the way for additional gains.

The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to the 1.2200 neighbourhood and rallied to over one-week tops, around the 1.2275-80 region in the last hour. The positive momentum helped the pair to break through a short-term descending trend-line resistance - extending from mid-July - and sets the stage for further appreciating move.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and further reinforce the near-term bullish outlook amid the latest Brexit-related optimism. Hence, a follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair towards reclaiming the 1.2300 handle before bulls eventually aim to test the next hurdle near the 1.2370-75 region.
 
However, oscillators on hourly charts are on the verge of flashing overbought conditions and might turn out to be the only factor holding investors from placing aggressive bullish bets. On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to attract some dip-buying interest near the 1.2200 handle and help limit any further downside near the 1.2175-70 support area.

GBP/USD 4-hourly chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2268
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.2256
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2151
Daily SMA50 1.2316
Daily SMA100 1.2558
Daily SMA200 1.2755
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2258
Previous Daily Low 1.2071
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2187
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2143
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2008
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1944
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2319
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2383
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2507

 

 

