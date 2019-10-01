GBP/USD technical analysis: Sidelined between 38.2% Fibo, 21/50-day EMA

  • GBP/USD stays choppy inside the nearly 80-pip range.
  • Bearish MACD, failure to cross 21/50-day EMA needs verification from a break below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

While taking rounds to 1.2290, GBP/USD stays choppy ahead of the UK session beginning on Tuesday.

Pair’s upside has recently been capped by 21-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA) around 1.2345/50 whereas the sellers fail to defy 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of June-September declines, near 1.2270.

Supporting the downside is the bearish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.

Even so, August 06 high close to 1.2210 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2153 could challenge bears targeting 1.2100 round-figure.

On the contrary, pair’s sustained trading above 1.2350 can challenge 1.2415 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2470. However, September peak around 1.2580 seems to bulls’ favorite during further advances.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2292
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2292
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2369
Daily SMA50 1.2262
Daily SMA100 1.2449
Daily SMA200 1.273
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2348
Previous Daily Low 1.2275
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.232
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2407

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

